37 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Former Florida deputy found not guilty over Parkland shooting response
A former Parkland, Florida, sheriff's deputy was found not guilty on Thursday of failing to protect students when a gunman opened fire during a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Driving the news: Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as a South Florida jury found him not guilty of 11 charges including felony child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury in the shooting, which killed 17 people.
The big picture: Peterson's case marked the first time a law enforcement officer had faced trial over their conduct during a school shooting, per the Washington Post.
- Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen alleged in a statement announcing Peterson's arrest in 2019 that he "did absolutely nothing to mitigate" the massacre after arriving as the first officer on the scene of the shooting.
What they're saying: "I got my life back, we've got our life back," Peterson said as he left the courtroom.
- Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son Joaquin Oliver was among those killed in the Parkland shooting, told CNN Peterson and the system had "failed our children."