Former Florida deputy found not guilty over Parkland shooting response

A makeshift memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Photo: Rhona Wuse/AFP via Getty Images

A former Parkland, Florida, sheriff's deputy was found not guilty on Thursday of failing to protect students when a gunman opened fire during a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Driving the news: Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as a South Florida jury found him not guilty of 11 charges including felony child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury in the shooting, which killed 17 people.

The big picture: Peterson's case marked the first time a law enforcement officer had faced trial over their conduct during a school shooting, per the Washington Post.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen alleged in a statement announcing Peterson's arrest in 2019 that he "did absolutely nothing to mitigate" the massacre after arriving as the first officer on the scene of the shooting.

What they're saying: "I got my life back, we've got our life back," Peterson said as he left the courtroom.