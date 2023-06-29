48 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Man being sued over U.S. Capitol riot arrested near Obama's home
A man facing a lawsuit over his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was arrested near former President Obama's D.C. home with weapons in his van, per multiple reports.
Driving the news: Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Taylor Taranto, 37, of no fixed address, on Thursday afternoon and charged with him with being a "Fugitive from Justice, pursuant to an arrest warrant," per an email from an MPD spokesperson.
- He was allegedly found with "multiple weapons" and "materials to make explosives," law enforcement officials told CBS News.
- "Arresting officers requested MPD's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team to perform a vehicle sweep of the individual's van near the location of the arrest," the spokesperson told Axios, but declined to comment on the weapons reports.
The big picture: Taranto had an open warrant out on charges related to the Capitol riot, per NBC News, which first reported on his arrest.
- He is also a co-defendant in a lawsuit from the widow of Jeffrey Smith, a Metropolitan Police Department officer who died by suicide shortly after the U.S. Capitol riot. His address is listed in the suit as Pasco, Washington.
- Smith's widow is accusing Taranto of assaulting and playing a role in her husband’s death. Taranto has denied involvement.
- Taranto had been on law enforcement's radar due to threats he made on social media, per CBS News.
- Representatives for Obama did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.