Man being sued over U.S. Capitol riot arrested near Obama's home

Former President Barack Obama at a New York City event in November. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A man facing a lawsuit over his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was arrested near former President Obama's D.C. home with weapons in his van, per multiple reports.

Driving the news: Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Taylor Taranto, 37, of no fixed address, on Thursday afternoon and charged with him with being a "Fugitive from Justice, pursuant to an arrest warrant," per an email from an MPD spokesperson.

He was allegedly found with "multiple weapons" and "materials to make explosives," law enforcement officials told CBS News.

"Arresting officers requested MPD's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team to perform a vehicle sweep of the individual's van near the location of the arrest," the spokesperson told Axios, but declined to comment on the weapons reports.

The big picture: Taranto had an open warrant out on charges related to the Capitol riot, per NBC News, which first reported on his arrest.