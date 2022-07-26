Skip to main content
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barack Obama shares his summer books and music lists

Axios
A screenshot of Barack Obama's tweet sharing his summer reading list, including John Le Carre's "Silverview."
Photo: Former President Obama/Twitter

Barack Obama on Tuesday issued his annual list of books and music he and Michelle Obama are listening to this summer.

The big picture: It's become an annual tradition for the former president to share his favorite reads and songs with fans on social media.

A photo of Barack Obama's summer playlist 2022 that includes Beyoncé's "Break My Soul."
Photo: Former President Obama/Twitter

Zoom in: The latest reading list features a range of nonfiction and fiction from a diverse mix of authors, ranging from Jessamine Chan's "The Family Chao" to John Le Carré's "Silverview."

  • This summer's music hit list for the Obamas includes Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Burna Boy's "Last Last" and Otis Redding’s "I've Been Loving You."

What he's saying: "Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies — it's an example of how music really can bring us all together," Obama said in his tweet sharing his summer playlist.

Flashback: Obama releases summer 2021 playlist

Go deeper