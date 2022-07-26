Barack Obama on Tuesday issued his annual list of books and music he and Michelle Obama are listening to this summer.

The big picture: It's become an annual tradition for the former president to share his favorite reads and songs with fans on social media.

Photo: Former President Obama/Twitter

Zoom in: The latest reading list features a range of nonfiction and fiction from a diverse mix of authors, ranging from Jessamine Chan's "The Family Chao" to John Le Carré's "Silverview."

This summer's music hit list for the Obamas includes Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Burna Boy's "Last Last" and Otis Redding’s "I've Been Loving You."

What he's saying: "Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies — it's an example of how music really can bring us all together," Obama said in his tweet sharing his summer playlist.

