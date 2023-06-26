SpaceX's valuation climbs amid IPO spark

Data: CB Insights and Bloomberg; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

SpaceX chief Elon Musk laughed off a question about a potential IPO for the company's satellite internet business during a live Twitter audio interview with Bloomberg on Saturday, saying it wouldn't be "legal" for him to comment.

Behind the question: The business, Starlink, is the primary driver of SpaceX's valuation, investors say.

And with three large U.S. IPOs scheduled for this week, each from a different industry sector, the IPO market is finally back, Axios' Dan Primack writes.

The latest: SpaceX is offering to sell insider shares at a price that would push the overall company's valuation to around $150 billion, Bloomberg reports.

That's a 9% increase from late last year and a steady climb from previous funding rounds, as Starlink has also grown.

There are more than 4,000 satellites in its operational constellation now and Starlink also has more than 1.5 million subscribers.

