Jesse Watters to replace Tucker Carlson in Fox News' primetime lineup

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images; Description; Fox anchor Jesse Watters is seen on "Jesse Watters Primetime" at Fox News Channel Studios on June 29, 2022 in New York City.

Jesse Watters is moving into a new hosting role during the 8 p.m. hour that was formerly hosted by Tucker Carlson, Fox News said Monday.

Why it matters: Fox News' 8 p.m. ratings have lagged in recent weeks without Carlson. The former Fox News host regularly averaged more than 3 million viewers on his "Tucker Carlson Tonight" program.

Watters was one of several Fox News hosts who filled Carlson's spot temporarily for the past two months while the network searched for a permanent replacement.

Details: The new primetime lineup, which will debut July 17, will see prime time anchor Laura Ingraham shifting from her 10 p.m. shift to the 7 p.m. hour.

Greg Gutfeld, who currently hosts a late-night show at 11 p.m., will move to Ingraham's old slot.

Sean Hannity will remain in his spot at 9 p.m.

The network's midnight nightly newscast, "FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher," will air an hour earlier at 11 p.m.

Between the lines: Watters is one of Fox News' most popular hosts. In a statement, Fox News noted that his 7 p.m. ET show, "Jesse Watters Primetime" has averaged 2.6 million viewers nightly to-date this year.

In addition to his own show, Watters also co-hosts Fox News' popular 5 p.m. ET show, "The Five," with four other hosts.

"The Five" was the most-watched show in cable news last year.

