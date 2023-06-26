1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Jesse Watters to replace Tucker Carlson in Fox News' primetime lineup
Jesse Watters is moving into a new hosting role during the 8 p.m. hour that was formerly hosted by Tucker Carlson, Fox News said Monday.
Why it matters: Fox News' 8 p.m. ratings have lagged in recent weeks without Carlson. The former Fox News host regularly averaged more than 3 million viewers on his "Tucker Carlson Tonight" program.
- Watters was one of several Fox News hosts who filled Carlson's spot temporarily for the past two months while the network searched for a permanent replacement.
Details: The new primetime lineup, which will debut July 17, will see prime time anchor Laura Ingraham shifting from her 10 p.m. shift to the 7 p.m. hour.
- Greg Gutfeld, who currently hosts a late-night show at 11 p.m., will move to Ingraham's old slot.
- Sean Hannity will remain in his spot at 9 p.m.
- The network's midnight nightly newscast, "FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher," will air an hour earlier at 11 p.m.
Between the lines: Watters is one of Fox News' most popular hosts. In a statement, Fox News noted that his 7 p.m. ET show, "Jesse Watters Primetime" has averaged 2.6 million viewers nightly to-date this year.
- In addition to his own show, Watters also co-hosts Fox News' popular 5 p.m. ET show, "The Five," with four other hosts.
- "The Five" was the most-watched show in cable news last year.
Go deeper: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News