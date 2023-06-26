A demonstrator holds a sign during a vigil in honor of Jayland Walker on July 8, 2022 in Akron, Ohio. Photo: Angelo Merendino/Getty Images

Activists plan to rally outside the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to mark one year since the death of Jayland Walker, a Black man from Akron, Ohio, who was killed by police.

Why it matters: Walker's death led to weeks of civil unrest in Ohio and spurred a nationwide discussion on police use of force against people of color.

Catch up quick: Police fatally shot Walker, 25, during an attempted traffic stop. A preliminary autopsy report found Walker had 46 gunshot wounds, AP reports.

Police said Walker fled the traffic stop in his car and fired a gunshot from his vehicle. When he pulled over and ran away, police contend that Walker reached for his waist, but Walker was not armed when police shot him.

President Biden said in the weeks following Walker's shooting the DOJ would take "appropriate action" if the investigation revealed violations of federal law.

In April, a grand jury declined to indict the Akron police officers in the June 27, 2022 shooting.

The latest: Local and national advocacy groups, including the Akron NAACP, sent a letter to the DOJ, asking the agency to investigate the officers involved in Walker's shooting and the Akron Police Department, located about 40 miles south of Cleveland.

The move is a renewed effort for activists, local leaders and the family of Walker to push for justice, this time by the DOJ.

Between the lines: The request comes nearly two weeks after the federal government released its findings of civil rights violations in the Minneapolis Police Department.

Zoom out: The DOJ has already worked with at least two Ohio cities — Columbus and Cleveland — to help reform their police departments. Now, activists want the DOJ to focus its attention on Akron.

What they're saying: "Mr. Walker's family, and the Akron community, deserve accountability and justice," the statement by activists read.

"Local authorities have shown themselves unwilling or unable to deliver justice in this case of deadly force. The DOJ has a duty to open a separate, independent federal civil rights investigation of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Mr. Walker."

Rev. Mark Thompson, a civil rights activist who will be among the leaders at the rally in D.C., tells Axios there's nowhere else to turn to seek justice.

"There has to be an ongoing demand for accountability, for responsibility in a death such as this one, just as any other death," Thompson said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Walker's family filed a federal civil complaint alleging the officers used excessive force and engaged in violent behavior that mirrors similar forceful incidents involving the department, according to court documents.

The city of Akron and the mayor are listed as defendants.

The other side: The city of Akron, citing a pending lawsuit, declined to comment.