Biden: DOJ will take action on Akron police shooting if needed

The Justice Department will take "appropriate action" in response to the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker if the investigation reveals possible violations of federal law, President Biden said Wednesday.

The big picture: The shooting of Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, has led to a week of civil unrest in Ohio, and is the latest incident to spur a nationwide discussion on police use of force, especially when it comes to people of color.

Details: Police in Akron, Ohio fatally shot Walker during an attempted traffic stop on June 27. Police fired more than 90 bullets, striking Walker at least 60 times.

According to police, Walker fled the traffic stop in his car and fired a gunshot from his vehicle. When he eventually pulled over and ran away, police contend that Walker reached for his waist. But he was unarmed when he killed.

What he's saying: "If the evidence reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes, the Justice Department will take the appropriate action," Biden told a crowd at an event in Cleveland, Ohio.