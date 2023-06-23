New York could become the latest state to ban noncompetes

New York could become the latest state in the U.S. to ban noncompete agreements. A bill passed the state's Assembly earlier this week and is now on the governor's desk.

Why it matters: There's new energy around banning or limiting the use of these often-criticized agreements, which prevent people from working for a new employer for a period of time after they leave a job.

That new buzz is thanks in part to the Federal Trade Commission's proposal earlier this year to ban them nationally.

State of play: Minnesota passed a law banning noncompetes last year; it will go into effect July 1.

Washington, D.C.'s ban went into effect this year, making the agreements unenforceable for those earning less than $150,000 a year, or medical specialists who make under $250,000.

Nine other states, including Colorado, Illinois, and Oregon have laws — all passed since 2019 — limiting noncompete agreements to higher earners.

Three states have had noncompete bans in place for more than a century: California (since 1872), North Dakota (1865) and Oklahoma (1890).

There's a feedback loop happening between the states and the federal government, "acknowledging that noncompetes in any way, shape or form are a real problem," said Pat Garofalo, director of state and local policy at the progressive American Economic Liberties Project.

Yes, but: It's unclear whether New York's Democratic governor Kathy Hochul will sign the bill into law — her office didn't respond to emailed questions.

"We hope the governor would veto," said Patrick Bailey Director of Communications at the Business Council of New York, which represents about 3,200 businesses in the state.

Employers think the law would make it more difficult to retain talent, he said.

Catch up fast: Banning these agreements has been on the Democratic agenda since President Obama first urged the states to act in 2016.

The move to limit noncompetes, especially for entry-level or low-wage workers, comes after years of stories about how they were prevented from taking new jobs.

The FTC estimates that about one in five workers — 30 million people — are bound by these kinds of agreements.

One example: When a chiropractor in New York was fired from her job last year, her boss told her they would still enforce her noncompete — prohibiting her from working within a 25-mile radius of her employer for two years, according to testimony she gave on New York's legislation.

"So now, I am jobless, in a lot of student loan debt and not allowed to work within a 25-mile radius of my home," she said in prepared testimony.

What we're watching: The future of the proposed FTC ban is murky. Experts have told Axios that if enacted, it could get overturned in court.