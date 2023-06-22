Tornado kills at least 3 in Matador as severe storms move through Texas

A tornado in Matador, Texas, killed at least three people and wounded multiple others Wednesday night as a line of storms spawned multiple tornadoes across the Rolling Plains amid an extreme heat wave, per the New York Times.

The big picture: The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for several counties in the region and noted the storms had unleashed large hail and wind gusts exceeding 100 mph. Matador Mayor Pat Smith told the NYT the tornado caused "a whole lot of damage" in the northern Texas town of some 600 residents.

Photo: Texas Department of Transportation/Twitter

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.