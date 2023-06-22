Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The outlook for corporate profits is looking better.

Why it matters: It's another reason the bulls of the market appear to have the bears on the run.

The big picture: Since the last round of earnings started arriving in mid-April, Wall Street analysts have been marking up their expectations for the profits that S&P 500 companies are likely to generate over the next year.

In aggregate, analysts have upped their estimates by about 3%, to nearly $232 a share for the entire index, from just below $225 a share back when worries about an imminent recession were arguably at their worst.

Details: Analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver another year of record earnings in 2023, with EPS rising roughly 2% to $220.53 by the end of December, according to FactSet.

The bottom line: That's not huge growth. But it seems to be solid enough to give stocks a firm foundation to climb.