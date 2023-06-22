Fortress Investment Group set to acquire Vice Media

Share on email (opens in new window)

A Fortress Investment Group-led syndicate is set to acquire Vice Media, leading to the cancelation of Vice's bankruptcy auction.

Why it matters: The pending deal marks another chapter in the distressed media company's dramatic history that once included a $5.7 billion valuation.

Details: The consortium of investors, which also includes Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital, presented a "stalking horse bid" of $225 million to the court-supervised sale process. Vice said in an email to its employees that it expects the transaction to close around July 7.

That bid comes at a lower price than an offer from GoDigital, a privately held holding group that owns Latino digital media giant NGLmitú.

GoDigital said in a statement that to its knowledge, its bid was the only outside bid submitted. "The sellers chose to turn down this opportunity even though it was a bid higher than their own," it said.

A source tells Axios that negotiations between Fortress and GoDigital over the structure of GoDigital's bid, including the amount of cash and debt, fell through.

GoDigital said it "worked until the last minute to make adjustments that would help meet a productive compromise. However, at the end of the day, the sellers and we have different values."

The New York Times first reported the news.

Catch up quick: Vice was co-launched by Shane Smith, Suroosh Alvi and Gavin McInnes — who later founded the far-right group the Proud Boys — as a magazine in Canada in 1994.

Nearly 20 years into its history and after raising more than $1.6 billion from a slew of investors, Vice filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month.

CEO Nancy Dubuc had stepped down in February. Other executives also departed, and the company had laid off more than 100 employees in April.

Fortress was already an investor in Vice and agreed to provide more than $30 million in debt financing to the company earlier this year.

Vice declined to comment. Fortress did not immediately respond to a request for comment.