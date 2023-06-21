Senate bill on bank exec pay clawbacks faces first test

The Senate Banking Committee is set to vote Wednesday morning on a bipartisan bill that would allow the FDIC to claw back some compensation from senior executives at failed banks.

Why it matters: The bill has the backing of two key senators on both sides of the aisle and looks to be lawmakers' main response to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which set off a mini-banking crisis this spring.

Dubbed "Recovering Executive Compensation Obtained from Unaccountable Practices Act of 2023," or the RECOUP act, the bill is likely to pass out of committee and move to a full Senate vote.

Zoom in: The proposal comes out of a deal between the chair of the Senate Banking Committee, Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio); and the top Republican on the panel, Tim Scott (S.C.).

It's a more watered-down version of a piece of legislation introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), also with bipartisan backing, in the wake of SVB's collapse in March.

Details: The RECOUP bill would give the FDIC the power to claw back certain kinds of compensation — bonuses and equity-based pay, but not salary — that very senior executives received in the 24 months before a bank failure.

Eligible execs include a bank's CEO and key members of the C-suite, as well as its board chair and inside directors.

It also increases financial penalties owed by senior executives who "recklessly" violate the law, and requires banks to adopt "governance and accountability standards" around risk management — that includes responding to regulators on a "timely basis."

Small banks with assets under $10 billion are exempt; as are any executives that came to the bank after it was in crisis, a so-called white knight provision.

What's next: If it passes the Senate, the bill's fate in the House is murky — but its Senate backers are optimistic.

Go deeper: Why clawbacks are tough to pull off