A former Harvard Medical School morgue manager has been accused of stealing and selling body parts donated to the institution as part of a nationwide scheme from 2018 through 2022, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: Cedric Lodge, 55, and his wife, Denise Lodge, 63, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, were indicted with several others by a federal jury in Pennsylvania and face charges of conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges, per a Justice Department statement, which said the school was also a victim in the case.

Photo: Harvard Medical School/Twitter

Lodge, who managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, allegedly stole organs and other body parts "donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations," per the statement from the U.S. Attorney's office in theMiddle District of Pennsylvania.

Zoom in: He's accused of sometimes taking stolen remains from Boston to his home, where he and his wife allegedly sold them on to co-accused Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, Massachusetts, and Joshua Taylor, 46, of West Lawn, Pennsylvania, "making arrangements via cellular telephone and social media websites."

Jeremy Pauley, age 41, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, was charged separately and Candace Chapman Scott, 36, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was previously indicted in the Eastern District of Arkansas. Scott pleaded not guilty in April to charges related to the theft of body parts.

Maclean and Taylor are accused of reselling the stolen remains for profit, including to Pauley, who allegedly bought purchased stolen human remains from Scott, whom prosecutors said stole remains from her employer, a Little Rock, Arkansas mortuary and crematorium.

Of note: "Scott stole parts of cadavers she was supposed to have cremated, many of which had been donated to and used for research and educational purposes by an area medical school, as well as the corpses of two stillborn babies who were supposed to be cremated and returned as cremains to their families," prosecutors alleged in the statement.

Scott allegedly sold the stolen remains to Pauley, who's accused of selling many of these on to other individuals, buying and selling them "from each other over an extended period of time and exchanged over $100,000 in online payments," according to prosecutors.

What they're saying: George Daley, dean of the faculty of medicine, and Edward Hundert, dean for medical education, in a Harvard Medical School statement called the alleged incidents an "abhorrent betrayal" and "morally reprehensible."