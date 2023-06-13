Exclusive: Penske Media launching women's health brand

Penske Media Corporation plans to launch a new media brand Wednesday under its She Media portfolio that's focused on women's health.

Why it matters: To date, PMC has mostly focused on acquiring and building brands in the media and entertainment space. Health represents a significant step to diversify its portfolio.

The new outlet, called Flow, will open PMC up to pharmaceutical advertising dollars, a spokesperson said.

Details: Flow will focus its coverage on issues such as reproductive health, menopause, pelvic health, heart health, access and equity in health care, brain health, and condition-specific topics, such as cancer, migraines and autoimmune disease, according to a pitch deck reviewed by Axios.

The content, it claims, will include original reporting, first-person narratives and science-based explainers on women's health issues.

The editorial will be informed by a community of experts — doctors, nurses, women's health advocates, etc. — that will sit on Flow's advisory council. Members of the advisory council are not paid.

A few Penske employees, such as Variety co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton, the Hollywood Reporter's editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody, and PMC's vice president of public affairs Brooke Jaffe, will also sit on the council.

The business will include a stand-alone digital website, a periodic digital magazine feature, as well as a live events platform.

The first issue of its digital magazine will launch Wednesday. It will include personal health testimonials from celebrities, fitness experts and women's health advocates.

Currently, there are eight She Media employees who are working on the Flow brand full time, per the spokesperson.

The initiative is being led by She Media CEO Samantha Skey.

Between the lines: As part of the launch, She Media has created a $10 million media match program, called the Flow Fund, that will match advertiser commitments targeted to health and wellness content across its portfolio.

In addition to Flow's main site, She Media operates the backend of 150+ smaller, independently owned websites focused on women's health that make up what it calls the "Flow Collective."

For brands willing to spend at least $100,000 on Flow's health and wellness content online, She Media will match their brand spend by up to 50%.

The company has already begun courting advertisers, a spokesperson said. Dove, a Unilever brand, has committed to spending with the Flow Fund.

Catch up quick: PMC acquired She Media in 2018 for a reported value of $40 million. The brand includes a portfolio of smaller women's lifestyle sites across topics such as parenting, fashion, beauty and entertainment.

The big picture: National publishers, such as the Washington Post, Fortune, and Time, are leaning into health and wellness content as a means to grow their audience and business.