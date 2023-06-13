Nine people injured overnight in Denver shooting, police say

Nine people were injured in an overnight shooting in downtown Denver and three of them are in critical condition, officials said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Police said the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Market Street — roughly a mile from Ball Arena, where the Denver Nuggets clinched their first-ever NBA championship just hours earlier.

In addition to the nine victims, a suspect was also shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

What they're saying: "This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages," the Denver Police Department said on Twitter at around 4am ET.

"Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals. Updates will be provided as they become available."

Go deeper: U.S. surpassed 100 mass shootings in only 64 days