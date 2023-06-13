Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nine people injured overnight in Denver shooting, police say

Axios
Illustration of crime scene tape reading CRIME SCENE and DO NOT CROSS over a dark background.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Nine people were injured in an overnight shooting in downtown Denver and three of them are in critical condition, officials said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Police said the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Market Street — roughly a mile from Ball Arena, where the Denver Nuggets clinched their first-ever NBA championship just hours earlier.

  • In addition to the nine victims, a suspect was also shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

What they're saying: "This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages," the Denver Police Department said on Twitter at around 4am ET.

  • "Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals. Updates will be provided as they become available."

Go deeper: U.S. surpassed 100 mass shootings in only 64 days

Go deeper