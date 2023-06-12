Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose perform onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater in New York City on Sunday. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose opened Sunday night's ceremony with a wordless dance and acknowledgement of the ongoing writers' strike.

Driving the news: Striking Writers Guild of America members reached an agreement with organizers of the 76th Tony Awards not to picket the show, enabling Broadway's big night to be televised broadcast on CBS and live-streamed by Paramount+, but without scripted segments.

What they're saying: "We don't have a script, you guys," said Oscar-winning actress DeBose, who returned to host the event for the second year in a row.