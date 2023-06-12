Health care’s labor shortage is adding new urgency to the need for new tech.

Why it matters: Americans 65 and older, those most in need of health care services, are expected to outnumber children in the U.S. for the first time by 2030 — just as the health care sector is expected to have a shortfall of more than 200,000 physicians and nurses.

State of play: Carbon Health, a primary care startup, is using AI to write notes during patient appointments, one of the most time-intensive tasks for physicians.

Tempus, a precision medicine company, has rolled out its Tempus One voice and text assistant for clinicians that uses generative AI to retrieve and access patient data.

Gig work apps dedicated to staffing nurses have attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in funding.

Major retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and CVS, have pushed into digital and virtual health products and services.

Reality check: Technology cannot solve the major issues slowing down worker replacement, such as lack of residency slots and expensive training and education.

And existing shortages were further strained by the COVID pandemic, which drove record levels of burnout and caused many to leave their roles.

Trainees are now looking for “alternative career paths” and “a diversity of experiences” that can help them make impacts beyond hospitals and academic research, Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and Amazon Pharmacy’s chief medical officer, told Axios recently in an interview.

What we're watching: Whether tech integration can win the favor of patients.

Perception of digital experiences — scheduling, registration, payments — is getting worse, results from a late 2022 survey of patients and providers from Experian Health show.

