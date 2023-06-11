Trump responds to Chris Licht's exit from CNN

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is introduced during the CNN presidential debate in 2015. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

Former President Trump — after being indicted on 37 felony counts — had some words for Chris Licht, the recently departed CEO of CNN.

Driving the news: "Mr. Licht, sorry about that! I'd like to apologize to Mr. Licht!" Trump said Saturday at the North Carolina GOP Convention, in an apparent acknowledgement of the role CNN's Trump town hall played in Licht's downfall.

What he's saying: "It worked out well," Trump said of the town hall held in New Hampshire. "But it didn't work out will for him."

"He actually did a good job in the center. Very professional. Everything was set. Everything was beautiful. They got tremendous numbers, and they fired him. He's gone now."

The big picture: CNN ousted Licht on June 7 after his 13 months at the company.

Licht’s leadership became untenable following a damning profile about him published by The Atlantic last week, Axios' Sara Fischer writes.

Between the lines: The New Hampshire town hall drew 3.3 million viewers for CNN, but the network faced blowback from critics and employees who argued it gave the former president a platform to lie in real-time, Fischer reports.