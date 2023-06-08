Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

China's sluggish reopening woes continue, as its export sector struggles.

Why it matters: The world's second-largest economy is struggling to shake off the lingering effects of the pandemic and the harsh lockdowns it imposed in response.

In part, that's because China is returning to a very different world economy than the one that existed before COVID and the war in Ukraine.

Both events prompted countries around the world to reassess trade relationships and the risks of relying on rivals for core products.

State of play: That's a problem for China, where domestic activity has also been persistently weak. Industrial production, retail sales and capital investment were all softer than expected in April.

New numbers Wednesday showed the economy isn't getting much help from exports, a traditional source of strength for the manufacturing giant. Exports declined 7.5% in May, compared with May 2022.

Between the lines: The export figures reflect the ongoing strains between China and its major trading partners in the West.