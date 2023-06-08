Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden announces new LGBTQ+ initiatives amid state rollbacks

Sareen Habeshian

President Biden speaks before signing the Respect for Marriage Act at the White House on Dec. 13, 2022. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House on Thursday unveiled new actions aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ communities.

Driving the news: The initiatives, announced ahead of a Pride celebration at the White House Thursday evening, include appointing a coordinator in the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to address book bans.

The executive actions also aim to protect the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ individuals and support the mental health of youth, including those who are homeless or in foster care.

The big picture: The move comes as dozens of states roll out laws targeting specific communities and after the Human Rights Campaign this week declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people living in the U.S.

What they're saying: "Let's not forget what we're seeing across the country from statehouses: more than 600 pieces of legislation, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing Wednesday. 

  • "A few hundred of those are against transgender youth," she added. "And so we have not seen that type of 'anti' sentiment, anti — against this community in decades."
  • "We also need to make sure that we let the community know that the President has their back and we're going to continue to fight for them," she said.
