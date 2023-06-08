Biden announces new LGBTQ+ initiatives amid state rollbacks

President Biden speaks before signing the Respect for Marriage Act at the White House on Dec. 13, 2022. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House on Thursday unveiled new actions aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ communities.

Driving the news: The initiatives, announced ahead of a Pride celebration at the White House Thursday evening, include appointing a coordinator in the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to address book bans.

There has been an unprecedented wave of book bans at the state level, often targeting books written by or about members of the LGBTQ community.

The executive actions also aim to protect the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ individuals and support the mental health of youth, including those who are homeless or in foster care.

The big picture: The move comes as dozens of states roll out laws targeting specific communities and after the Human Rights Campaign this week declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people living in the U.S.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is running for president, has signed several anti-LGBTQ bills into law, from limiting the use of preferred pronouns in public schools to criminalizing the use of bathrooms that don't align with a person's sex at birth.

What they're saying: "Let's not forget what we're seeing across the country from statehouses: more than 600 pieces of legislation, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing Wednesday.