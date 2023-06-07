1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Corporate bankruptcies this year are the highest since 2010
Corporate bankruptcies so far this year are at levels last seen back in 2010 when the economy was tentatively recovering from a catastrophic recession, per a new report from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Why it matters: Now, we're not in a recession or even close to one — instead, the bankruptcies are a result of the rapid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Zoom out: For companies that weren't doing so hot before the rate hikes, the end of cheap money sealed their fate.
- When ultra-easy access to funding dries up, the spigot shuts off for companies that probably shouldn’t be borrowing more anyway.
There was a flurry of bankruptcy filings early in the month — with seven large Chapter 11s in a two-day span.
- The pace slowed after that — there were 54 bankruptcies filed in all of May, a slight tick up from the prior month — and lower than in March when 70 companies filed, per S&P's report.
- Well-known brands that succumbed to Chapter 11 this year include Bed Bath & Beyond, Party City, and mattress maker Serta Simmons.