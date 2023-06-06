Number of elected Latinos who identify as LGBTQ+ soars

Joe Vogel, a then 24-year-old Latino candidate for the Maryland House, greets supporters at a rally in Gaithersburg, Maryland, in April 2022. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The number of elected Latinos who openly identify as LGBTQ+ has more than tripled since 2017, outpacing the growth of all other LGBTQ+ candidates nationwide.

Why it matters: Latinos are one of the nation's fastest-growing voting demographics. The rise of LGBTQ+ Latino elected officials — as tracked by the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute — illustrates Hispanics' evolving diversity.

Details: The Institute, an organization that trains future leaders, tells Axios there were 165 openly LGBTQ+ Latino elected officials in 2023 in federal, state and local offices.

That's a 224% increase from 2017, the organization says.

The number of overall officeholders who identify as LGBTQ+ has increased by 68%, press secretary Albert Fujii tells Axios Latino.

tells Axios Latino. Latino LGBTQ+ officials represent around 14% of all LGBTQ+ elected officials.

Zoom in: U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), the first openly gay Afro Latino elected to Congress, is among those to win office in this six-year growth span.

Others who have made history include Minnesota state Rep. Alicia Kozlowski, the first non-binary person ever elected to that state's legislature, and Chicago City Councilmember Jessie Fuentes, who is a queer Latina.

What they're saying: "Whether it was going to school and being one of the few Latinos there, or being one of the few gay kids, I think that has exposed me to the importance of representation," Maryland state Delegate Joe Vogel (D) tells Axios.

Vogel's family is from Uruguay and is also Jewish, so those multiple identities have taught him the importance of storytelling to teach empathy, he says.

"It's no coincidence that I bring these different identities with me to work as a legislator, and I also was the leader on legislation to address the surge in hate crimes in our state."

Yes, but: Being in office doesn't mean you only have to focus on LGBTQ+ issues, Arizona state Rep. Lorena Austin (D), a Chicanx gender-nonconforming state legislator, tells Axios.

"What is really on my mind a lot is education and how it impacts so many facets of our communities," Austin says, adding they want to increase Arizona's low education funding.

Austin says they recognize they are standing on the shoulders of previous LGBTQ+ activists who helped open the doors for them.

"Twenty years ago, there's just no way I would have been able, as a young person, to come out. We have come so far."

Between the lines: A Gallup poll last year showed LGBTQ+ identification is higher among Latinos than white or Black American adults.

An Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo last year also found that Latinos say they are highly accepting of members of the LGBTQ community, and 54% of respondents said they support someone's right to choose their gender.

