Destruction of key dam in Ukraine causes flooding, raises nuclear risks

A screen grab captured from a video shows the destroyed dam and Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant after a blast in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson on June 6, 2023. Photo: Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A dam along the river that separates Russian and Ukrainian troops in southern Ukraine was destroyed early Tuesday morning, with each side blaming the other.

Why it matters: The explosion carries the immediate prospect of severe flooding in communities around the reservoir, which is near the city of Kherson, and a longer-term risk of overheating at the massive Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Water from the Kakhovka dam's reservoir was used to cool the plant's reactors.

The UN's nuclear watchdog says there should be enough water from another source to last "some months" so long as that supply isn't also disrupted.

Local officials announced that thousands of people were being evacuated from the Ukrainian-held northern side of the Dnipro River as water levels rose.

The explosion at the dam comes in what analysts and Western officials have said appear to be the opening days of Ukraine's long-awaited counter-offensive.

What they're saying: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky swiftly blamed Russia. Zelensky had previously accused Russia of planting mines near the dam while conducting its retreat across the river when Ukraine re-captured Kherson last year, the FT notes.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also pointed the finger at Moscow, saying the "outrageous act" demonstrates "the brutality of Russia’s war in Ukraine.” European Council President Charles Michel accused Russia of a "war crime."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed the explosion was an act of "sabotage" by Ukrainian forces.

The Geneva Conventions explicitly ban targeting dams in war, Reuters notes.

What to watch: Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that the IAEA has assessed that "there is no immediate risk to the safety" of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.