2 hours ago - Podcasts

The 2024 GOP field widens

Niala Boodhoo

It's another big week for the 2024 presidential elections, with at least three Republican candidates expected to throw their hats into the ring.

  • Plus: hundreds die in a train crash in India
  • New leadership across journalism
  • And a new message of hope heads to the cosmos

Guests: Axios' Alex Thompson and Sara Fischer.

Credits: Axios Today is produced by Margaret Talev, Alexandra Botti, Fonda Mwangi and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected] You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

