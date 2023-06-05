2 hours ago - Podcasts
The 2024 GOP field widens
It's another big week for the 2024 presidential elections, with at least three Republican candidates expected to throw their hats into the ring.
- Plus: hundreds die in a train crash in India
- New leadership across journalism
- And a new message of hope heads to the cosmos
Guests: Axios' Alex Thompson and Sara Fischer.
Credits: Axios Today is produced by Margaret Talev, Alexandra Botti, Fonda Mwangi and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected] You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.
