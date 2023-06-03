Train crash kills over 280 in India's deadliest railway disaster in decades

Rescue workers recover victims' bodies from the carriage of train collision near Balasore, in India's eastern state of Odisha. Photo: Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images

A train crash in eastern India killed more than 280 people on Friday — the country's deadliest railway accident in more than two decades, AP reported.

The big picture: Hundreds of others were injured. Authorities said the accident in the Balasore district of Odisha State involved two passenger trains and a freight train. A total of 2,200 people were on board the trains involved in the accident.

The disaster occurred at about 7 pm when one of the passenger trains derailed and struck the freight train. The second passenger train then hit the other two trains, the Washington Post reported, citing officials.

The cause of the derailment remained unclear as of late Saturday local time. An investigation was underway.

The rescue operation ended on Saturday and "restoration work has commenced," the country's railway ministry said in a tweet.

Officials said families of the victims will receive compensation, per Reuters.

What they're saying: "Took stock of the situation at the site of the tragedy in Odisha," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after visiting the crash site.

"Words can’t capture my deep sorrow. We stand committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. I laud all those working round the clock, on the ground and helping out in relief work," he added.

State of play: Modi was scheduled to inaugurate a high-speed train that connects Goa to Mumbai on Saturday, but the event was canceled after Friday's tragedy, AP reported. That high-speed train is equipped with a system designed to help avoid collisions, AP noted, adding that the trains in Friday's incident did not have the system.