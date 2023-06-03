Train crash kills over 280 in India's deadliest railway disaster in decades
A train crash in eastern India killed more than 280 people on Friday — the country's deadliest railway accident in more than two decades, AP reported.
The big picture: Hundreds of others were injured. Authorities said the accident in the Balasore district of Odisha State involved two passenger trains and a freight train. A total of 2,200 people were on board the trains involved in the accident.
- The disaster occurred at about 7 pm when one of the passenger trains derailed and struck the freight train. The second passenger train then hit the other two trains, the Washington Post reported, citing officials.
- The cause of the derailment remained unclear as of late Saturday local time. An investigation was underway.
- The rescue operation ended on Saturday and "restoration work has commenced," the country's railway ministry said in a tweet.
- Officials said families of the victims will receive compensation, per Reuters.
What they're saying: "Took stock of the situation at the site of the tragedy in Odisha," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after visiting the crash site.
- "Words can’t capture my deep sorrow. We stand committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. I laud all those working round the clock, on the ground and helping out in relief work," he added.
State of play: Modi was scheduled to inaugurate a high-speed train that connects Goa to Mumbai on Saturday, but the event was canceled after Friday's tragedy, AP reported. That high-speed train is equipped with a system designed to help avoid collisions, AP noted, adding that the trains in Friday's incident did not have the system.
- Some have criticized Modi's government, saying it hasn't prioritized safety enough in its efforts to modernize the country's railway system after a history of deadly train disasters, according to Reuters.
- India's deadliest railway tragedy occurred in 1981 when a train derailed and plunged into a river, killing an estimated 800 people in the eastern Indian state of Bihar.