Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher faces federal gun charges

Richneck Elementary School in January in Newport News, Virginia, where a 6-year-old shot teacher Abby Zwerner. Photo: Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The mother of a 6-year-old Virginia boy who's accused of bringing a gun to school and shooting his teacher earlier this year was charged with federal gun offenses Monday.

Driving the news: Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm over the January incident at Richneck Elementary in Newport News that left Abigail Zwerner hospitalized, per court filings.

The 25-year-old teacher survived gunshot wounds to her hand and chest.

What's next: James Ellenson, Taylor's attorney, said in a statement to news outlets that the 26-year-old from Newport News would plead guilty to the federal charges in the coming days.

Taylor also faces state charges of felony child neglect and recklessly leaving a firearm to endanger a child.

Of note: Zwerner accuses the school in a $40 million lawsuit of gross negligence for ignoring warning signs about the boy.