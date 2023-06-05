Data: Trepp; Chart: Axios Visuals

The delinquency rate on office building-related mortgage bonds spiked in May, per a report from Trepp.

The big picture: Investors have been watching for this to happen since last summer — and May's move may represent a "tipping point," the data provider said in a note.

State of play: The office space market is in a tough spot thanks to the double-whammy of remote work and high-interest rates.

More employers are either downsizing their footprint or letting leases go entirely. Demand for space is down.

Last week, for example, Google said it was putting 1.4 million square feet of office space in Northern California up for sublease.

And, for those who need to refinance, costs have gone up.

Meanwhile, office defaults started rising earlier this year, and they're even spreading to the fancier Class A buildings that were believed to be more insulated from the slowdown, as the WSJ recently reported.

Context: The last time the delinquency rate on commercial mortgage-backed securities was this high was in 2018.

That's when mortgages that originated in 2006 and 2007 — before the financial crisis — were coming due and were difficult to refinance because the collateral they'd used had been overvalued.

The bottom line: The office sector is a changed place in the wake of the pandemic. With office occupancy rates nowhere near pre-COVID levels, you can expect this slow-moving distress train to keep chugging along.