Turkish lira falls to new low after Erdoğan's re-election

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The lira's long-term decline is pushing into a new frontier after autocratic Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan returned to power.

The latest: The lira, which has lost 90% of its value against the greenback over the last decade, fell to less than 5 cents on Thursday, a new low.

Why it matters: The drop in the lira is the flip side of the massive inflation that the Turkish people are dealing with, effectively amounting to the broad impoverishment of the populace.

Official readings of annual inflation peaked at more than 80% late last year, and inflation is still running at more than 40%.

Context: Markets seem to think the country's economic problems will likely get worse with Erdoğan in power for the next five years — or more, given his increasingly autocratic tendencies — in light of his unconventional views on interest rates, central banking and monetary policy.

He has repeatedly said he believes high-interest rates actually cause inflation.

What to watch: Whether Turkey's economic disarray leads to a large loss of confidence in international bond markets, effectively shutting the nation out of the ability to raise cash cheaply.