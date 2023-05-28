Erdoğan claims victory in Turkey's presidential runoff

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared victory in Sunday's presidential runoff, triumphing over a united opposition and claiming another five-year term.

Why it matters: This was expected to be the most difficult election of Erdoğan's two decades in power.

The Turkish strongman was under pressure for high inflation, arguably exacerbated by his economic policies, and for the slow response to a devastating earthquake in February.

But Erdoğan is a highly effective campaigner and has an enthusiastic following among more religious and conservative Turks.

The result means Erdoğan will continue to be one of the most influential players in both Europe and the Middle East. In the Ukraine war alone, Erdoğan has armed Ukraine with drones, mediated between Ukraine and Russia on grain exports, and blocked Sweden from joining NATO.

By the numbers: Erdoğan leads challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu 52% to 48% with 99% of ballots counted, according to Turkish public media.

Erdoğan defied polls that showed him trailing Kılıçdaroğlu to beat him by 4.6% in the first round.

What he's saying: “I thank each member of our nation for entrusting me with the responsibility to govern this country once again for the upcoming five years,” Erdoğan told supporters, per AP.

“The only winner today is Turkey,” Erdoğan said.

What to watch: Erdoğan has centralized ever more power into his own hands, particularly since surviving a coup attempt in 2016 and overseeing the shift from a parliamentary to a presidential system a year later.