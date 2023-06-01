Scoop: Hunter Biden lawyer deposes laptop shop owner

Hunter Biden’s lawyer on Wednesday deposed John Paul Mac Isaac, the Delaware computer repair shop owner who says Biden left behind a laptop in 2019 that later became public, according to two people familiar with the deposition.

Why it matters: The deposition is the latest move by Hunter Biden and new members of his legal team to fight more aggressively against conservatives and those who spread his personal data across the Internet.

His previous legal team largely did not respond publicly to media reports and Republican attacks concerning the laptop during the first two years Hunter's father, Joe Biden, was president.

Zoom in: The deposition in Delaware by Hunter Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, came as a result of Hunter’s team counter-suing Mac Isaac after the shop owner had sued CNN, Hunter, and others for defamation in 2022.

Mac Isaac owned a repair shop where he claimed Hunter dropped off his computer in April 2019 and never returned to pick it up.

Under Delaware law, the laptop eventually became Mac Isaac's property. But Hunter's lawyers have argued that Mac Isaac only had a right to the hardware, not the contents of the hard drive he claimed to possess.

Hunter Biden changed his legal team handling GOP investigations last December, and his new lawyers countersued Mac Issac in March — alleging the shop owner had invaded Hunter's privacy by distributing nude photographs and financial documents.

Hunter and his lawyers have never confirmed that he left behind a laptop at Mac Isaac’s shop.

A lawyer for Mac Isaac did not respond to a request for comment. Through a spokesperson, Lowell declined to comment.

Zoom out: Lowell has been increasingly important to Hunter Biden's inner circle, and has expanded his portfolio beyond GOP investigations to include helping Hunter's local counsel in Arkansas in an ongoing paternity suit.

Lowell was hired after Hunter Biden clashed with top aides to his father over his legal strategy, as Axios has reported.

What’s next: Hunter Biden’s legal team wrote in March that it intended to seek depositions of several others in the laptop case, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump.