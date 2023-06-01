Data: Tradeweb; Chart: Axios Visuals

This is what it looks like when the bond market exhales.

Driving the news: Yields plunged on U.S. Treasury securities set to mature immediately in the wake of the X-date, or June 5, when the government estimates it won't have enough cash on hand to pay its obligations.

For example: The yield on the T-bill due June 6 dove from a peak of nearly 7% a week ago, to about 5.4% on Wednesday, according to bond trading platform Tradeweb.

Be smart: Bond yields move in the opposite direction of prices, so this means that investor demand has pushed up the prices of these bills.

That undid some of the sharp tumble in prices experienced over the last few weeks, as investors avoided owning the government I.O.U.s potentially at the leading edge of a U.S. default if a deal to raise the debt ceiling wasn't reached.

The latest: The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to approve a deal struck between President Biden and House leader Kevin McCarthy; the Senate is expected to vote over the coming weekend.

The bottom line: The collapse in yields on select short-term Treasuries shows that as far as the bond market is concerned — and as we've pointed out previously, markets weren't really that concerned — the debt ceiling deal is pretty much done and dusted, and we can all move on in with our lives.