Woman who threatened to hang Pelosi during Jan. 6 riot sentenced
A Pennsylvania woman who made death threats against former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice.
Why it matters: Pauline Bauer, 55, of Kane, Pennsylvania, was recorded demanding police present Pelosi to the mob of Donald Trump supporters who breached the Capitol building so they could "hang that f****** b****," according to a statement of facts provided by an FBI agent.
- She was arrested in May 2021 and was convicted of multiple crimes in January 2023, including obstruction of an official proceeding — a felony.
The big picture: Threats against members of Congress from both parties have surged over the past decade, with U.S. Capitol Police recording more than 9,000 threats in 2022.
- The Justice Department has charged and arrested more than 1,000 people for their actions during the Capitol riot.
- So far, over 320 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the DOJ.
