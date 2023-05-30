Rioters attempting to breach the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Pennsylvania woman who made death threats against former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice.

Why it matters: Pauline Bauer, 55, of Kane, Pennsylvania, was recorded demanding police present Pelosi to the mob of Donald Trump supporters who breached the Capitol building so they could "hang that f****** b****," according to a statement of facts provided by an FBI agent.

She was arrested in May 2021 and was convicted of multiple crimes in January 2023, including obstruction of an official proceeding — a felony.

The big picture: Threats against members of Congress from both parties have surged over the past decade, with U.S. Capitol Police recording more than 9,000 threats in 2022.

The Justice Department has charged and arrested more than 1,000 people for their actions during the Capitol riot.

So far, over 320 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the DOJ.

