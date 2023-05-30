1 hour ago - Science
Officials identify what turned Venice's Grand Canal neon green
Environmental regulators in Italy on Monday identified a chemical that turned part of Venice's famous Grand Canal bright green.
Why it matters: The regional environmental agency for the state of Veneto said an initial analysis of water samples revealed that the chemical behind the color was fluorescein.
- Fluorescein is an organic fluorescent agent often used in diagnostic medical procedures and as a leak detector in underwater construction.
- The toxicity of fluorescein is low, per the NIH. The agency said water samples did not reveal any levels of toxicity in the canal.
What's next: Complete analyses of the samples are expected to be completed in the next few days, the regional environmental agency said.
- Venice authorities have opened an investigation into the source of the chemical.
What they're saying: Luca Zaia, president of Veneto Region, said on social media that the color posed no dangers of pollution to the public but officials were worried about copycats.
- "Venice, like other symbolic places of Veneto, has such visibility that gestures like this could become the showcase for more and more ‘characters’ looking for clamor," Zaia said.
