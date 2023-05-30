People below the Rialto Bridge in Venice's Grand Canal on May 28. Photo: Stringer/ANSA/AFP via Getty Images

Environmental regulators in Italy on Monday identified a chemical that turned part of Venice's famous Grand Canal bright green.

Why it matters: The regional environmental agency for the state of Veneto said an initial analysis of water samples revealed that the chemical behind the color was fluorescein.

Fluorescein is an organic fluorescent agent often used in diagnostic medical procedures and as a leak detector in underwater construction.

The toxicity of fluorescein is low, per the NIH. The agency said water samples did not reveal any levels of toxicity in the canal.

What's next: Complete analyses of the samples are expected to be completed in the next few days, the regional environmental agency said.

Venice authorities have opened an investigation into the source of the chemical.

What they're saying: Luca Zaia, president of Veneto Region, said on social media that the color posed no dangers of pollution to the public but officials were worried about copycats.

"Venice, like other symbolic places of Veneto, has such visibility that gestures like this could become the showcase for more and more ‘characters’ looking for clamor," Zaia said.

