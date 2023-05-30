Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Chipmaker Nvidia's AI-fueled stock surge has pushed it into elite ranks of Corporate America: Companies with trillion-dollar-plus valuations.

Driving the news: Nvidia's market cap briefly topped $1 trillion on Tuesday, before settling at around $990 billion — with a 3% gain on the day — at the close of trading.

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon are the only companies currently sporting a market-based total price tag with 13 figures.

Flashback: Apple was the first member of the club, cracking the $1 trillion level in 2018.

Context: The swirl of excitement and hype around AI has made Nvidia — whose chips are used in the technology's development — the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year with an increase of about 175%.

That rise came off a pretty big base, since the company was valued at fairly massive $360 billion at the end of 2022.

The increase catapulted the company's value past some of America's largest blue chip corporations, including Exxon Mobil, Berkshire Hathaway and tech behemoths like Meta and Tesla.

The bottom line: The rise in the shares this year has created upwards of $600 billion in paper gains for investors. Not too shabby.