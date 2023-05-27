Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The stock market's top story this past week — aside from the will-they, won't-they debt ceiling drama — was a gargantuan earnings report from chipmaker Nvidia.

The big picture: Huge numbers from its AI-centric data center unit catapulted its shares, which have trounced both the overall market and the largest names in corporate America over most of the last decade.

Why it matters: Nvidia's remarkable rise may represent the emergence of new American corporate giant.

With a market value now more than $950 billion, it may soon join the trillion-dollar-market-cap club — the current members are just Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.

State of play: Over the last 10 years, Nvidia's shares have risen more than 10,000%, the best performance of any company in the S&P 500 over that period.

That rise has created more than $940 billion in stock market wealth.

Reality check: That sounds incredible. And it is. But it's worth noting that it's possible that we're simply catching the company's performance at some sort of sugar-rush peak.

For example, Tesla — at its peak in November 2021 — was up 19,000% over the previous decade. (About 10,000 percentage points of that gain have subsequently disappeared, as the shine rubbed off the shares.)

The big picture: Nvidia and some other semiconductor firms appear to occupy a remarkably lucrative spot in the American technology ecosystem.

Their silicon serves as the picks and shovels of every high-tech gold rush that comes along, whether it's cloud computing, crypto or the AI hype that seems to be proliferating by the hour.

In other words, Nvidia benefits from the lofty investor expectations about the future, while simultaneously seeing growth in profits and sales today.

The bottom line: As Nvidia shareholders can tell you, that's a very good place to be.