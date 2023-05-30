8 people killed, 71 injured in mass shootings over Memorial Day weekend

Police cordon off a scene of a mass shooting that injured nine people in Hollywood, Florida, on May 29. Photo: Marco Bello/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

At least eight people were killed and 71 more were injured in mass shootings across the U.S. over Memorial Day weekend, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

Why it matters: There have been more mass shootings in the country than days thus far this year, and over 17,000 people have so far died from gun violence, GVA data shows.

The U.S. has been on pace to see more mass killings this year than in any other year since 2006, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.

The big picture: At least 15 mass shootings occurred in 12 different states between Saturday and Monday.

The archive defines mass shootings as situations in which at least four people are shot and either injured or killed, not including the shooter.

A mass shooting on the Hollywood, Florida, beach boardwalk Monday left nine people injured, including a baby and three other children up to the age of 17.

Seven people, including two juveniles, were injured in a mass shooting near Canal Winchester, Ohio, on Monday.

Eight people were injured during a mass shooting near a soccer stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

Another mass shooting at a Memorial Day motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico, on Saturday between rival outlawed biker gangs left three people killed and four others injured.

At least 11 people were killed and another 46 were wounded from shootings in Chicago between Friday evening and Tuesday morning, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

