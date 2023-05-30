Hollywood Police cordon off the scene after gunfire erupted at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday. Photo: Marco Bello/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A shooting at a Hollywood, Florida, beach boardwalk has left nine people injured on Monday and some of the wounded were taken to a children's hospital, police said.

Details: Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said at a news conference that police had detained a suspect but were still searching for another over the shooting, which happened about 6:30pm. A Memorial Healthcare System spokesperson told AP three of the victims were children and all patients were in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation indicated "this was an altercation between two groups that resulted in gunfire," Bettineschi said.

Images shared to social media showed people at a crowded beach on Memorial Day running for cover as shots were fired.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the ages of the victims.

What they're saying: Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a statement: "Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.