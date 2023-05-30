Skip to main content
Children among 9 injured in shooting near Hollywood beach in Florida

Rebecca Falconer
Hollywood Police cordon off the scene after an altercation ended in gunfire at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida, United States on May 29.

Hollywood Police cordon off the scene after gunfire erupted at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday. Photo: Marco Bello/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A shooting at a Hollywood, Florida, beach boardwalk has left nine people injured on Monday and some of the wounded were taken to a children's hospital, police said.

Details: Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said at a news conference that police had detained a suspect but were still searching for another over the shooting, which happened about 6:30pm. A Memorial Healthcare System spokesperson told AP three of the victims were children and all patients were in stable condition.

A screenshot of a Hollywood, Florida, police tweet saying "Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation. Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop."
Photo: Hollywood, Florida, Police Department/Twitter
  • A preliminary investigation indicated "this was an altercation between two groups that resulted in gunfire," Bettineschi said.
  • Images shared to social media showed people at a crowded beach on Memorial Day running for cover as shots were fired.
  • Authorities did not immediately disclose the ages of the victims.

What they're saying: Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a statement: "Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

