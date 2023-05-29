34 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Graham responds to Russian warrant for his arrest: "See you in The Hague!"
Russia's Interior Ministry announced Monday it's issued an arrest warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and added his name to a list of wanted criminal suspects over an edited video of his comments on its invasion of Ukraine.
Driving the news: The video of Graham's meeting Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky linked his comment "the Russians are dying" with a separate remark saying "it's the best money we’ve ever spent," in reference to U.S. military aid. Ukrainian officials released a longer video showing the two comments were not linked.
What he's saying: "I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor," Graham tweeted.
- "To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy," he added.
- "I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine's freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory."