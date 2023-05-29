Russia's Interior Ministry announced Monday it's issued an arrest warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and added his name to a list of wanted criminal suspects over an edited video of his comments on its invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: The video of Graham's meeting Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky linked his comment "the Russians are dying" with a separate remark saying "it's the best money we’ve ever spent," in reference to U.S. military aid. Ukrainian officials released a longer video showing the two comments were not linked.

What he's saying: "I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor," Graham tweeted.

"To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy," he added.

"I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine's freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory."