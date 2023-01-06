U.S. announces $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine

A Ukrainian tank sits along a street in the town of Kupiansk, which has experienced shelling from Russia ,on Jan. 6, 2023. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The U.S. has authorized a new military aid package for Ukraine worth more than $3 billion, the Department of Defense announced Friday.

The big picture: The Biden administration has now sent $24.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion last February, per the DOD.

This marks the 29th time the Biden administration has sent equipment to Ukraine since August 2021, the DOD said.

Zoom in: The aid package includes infantry fighting vehicles, artillery rounds, and ammunition for rocket systems, among other items.

What they're saying: "The Biden Administration will continue to encourage Allies and partners to make additional donations of air defense systems, artillery, combat vehicles, and other critical capabilities to support Ukraine in defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity for as long as it takes," the DOD news release states.