Gas is cheaper than last summer, but above pre-pandemic prices

Gas prices are rising slightly compared to previous months, but they're still well below last year's levels as we head into Memorial Day weekend and the travel-heavy summer season.

Nationally, the average price per gallon of regular gasoline has been $3.53 throughout May 2023, compared to $4.60 a year ago.

The big picture: Gas prices set record all-time highs last year amid a broader inflation crisis, and driven in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which destabilized global energy markets.

Prices are still well above pre- and mid-pandemic levels.

Zoom in: At the state level, gas prices are highest in California, Hawaii and Arizona, while they're lowest in Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana.

While gas prices fluctuate from state to state, they tend to follow the same up-and-down trends nationwide.

What they're saying: "Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in a statement.

Yes, but: AAA and others are predicting near-record travel this summer, which could spike demand — and lead to higher prices — in the warmer months.

"It's possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer," Gross said.

Between the lines: The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency waiver last month allowing the summertime sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol in a bid to suppress prices.

So-called E15 gas is typically avoided in summer due to smog concerns.

The bottom line: People love cheap(er) gas — but higher prices can have the long-term benefit of driving consumers to more efficient and cleaner hybrid and electric cars.