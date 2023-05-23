Uber is poised to begin rolling out Waymo self-driving cars in the Phoenix area, marking what could be the first step in a broader partnership signaling the end of the long-standing feud between the two companies.

Why it matters: This is Uber's long-expected return to the autonomous vehicle game since selling its own AV research unit in early 2021.

For Waymo, which gained a small stake in Uber in 2018 as part of a settlement in a trade secrets dispute, the deal gives it access to both passenger rides and food delivery to expand its testing.

Driving the news: Waymo and Uber said Tuesday that their partnership will begin "with a set number" of robotaxis later this year in a 180-square-mile area.

“Fully autonomous driving is quickly becoming part of everyday life, and we’re excited to bring Waymo's incredible technology to the Uber platform," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

Context: Uber has long said that self-driving cars are essential to its future.

And experts widely expect the first broad-scale deployment of autonomous vehicle technology for consumer use to take place in a ride-sharing context.

Our thought bubble: "Ultimately, Uber and Lyft might be the smartest places to deploy autonomous vehicle technology — where and when it makes sense," Axios What's Next co-author Joann Muller shares.

💭 "They already know how to efficiently deploy vehicles on their network to meet demand. AV companies like Waymo are under pressure to turn their driverless technology into a viable business, and partnerships like this will help them accelerate that effort."

The intrigue: Google accused disgraced former executive Anthony Levandowski of stealing its self-driving car secrets when he left the company in 2016 to join Uber, where he quickly created an autonomous vehicle operation.

Levandowski pled guilty in 2020 and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump in 2021.

Reality check: It's been a bumpy road for self-driving car efforts after a feverish beginning in the 2010s.

Uber gave up on developing its own self-driving cars after a deadly crash in 2018.

More recently, Ford and Volkswagen pulled the plug on their autonomous vehicle joint venture, Argo AI, while AV delivery startup Nuro laid off 20% of its workforce, Joann reported.

Yes, but: Waymo, the former Google self-driving car project, is widely considered one of, if not the most advanced autonomous vehicle companies in the world.

The company has been operating a paid, rider-only robotaxi service that's been open to the public in the Phoenix area since 2020.

General Motors-backed Cruise and other major automotive and tech companies have also been pursuing robotaxis with the hope of expanding their services.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to say that his company's Autopilot is the most advanced autonomous system in the marketplace despite questions about its capability.

The bottom line: Self-driving cars are inching forward despite a number of setbacks.