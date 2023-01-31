Tesla's Autopilot feature enables cars to steer, brake and accelerate on their own. Photo: enables cars to steer, brake and accelerate on their own. Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

The Department of Justice has asked Tesla for information about its self-driving car system, the automaker confirmed Tuesday.

Why it matters: Tesla's Autopilot technology — which enables cars to steer, brake and accelerate on their own — has drawn a legion of fans as well as scrutiny from regulators over what it can and can't do.

Driving the news: "The company has received requests from the DOJ for documents related to Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD features," Tesla said in a public filing, referring to its "full self-driving" capability.

"To our knowledge no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred," Tesla added.

The Justice Department, which typically does not discuss ongoing investigations, did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Reuters reported in October that it's a criminal investigation.

Zoom out: Autopilot has been under fire for years from auto safety watchdogs who say the system inspires too much faith in users who don't understand its shortcomings.

The company's past claims about the system's capabilities also came under fresh scrutiny earlier this month when a Tesla engineer testified in court that a 2016 video "used to promote its self-driving technology was staged to show capabilities like stopping at a red light and accelerating at a green light that the system did not have," Reuters reported.

The other side: Musk told investors last week in a conference call that "we still don't even know really who would even be a distant second" to Tesla on self-driving technology.