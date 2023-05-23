Elon Musk said on Tuesday he wants "someone fairly normal" for president after the 2024 election but didn't explicitly make an endorsement.

Why it matters: The comments came after it was revealed that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) plans to announce his campaign for president during an interview with Musk on Twitter on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "It will be the first time that something like this is happening on social media," Musk said at a Wall Street Journal event on Tuesday after being asked about DeSantis' planned announcement.

Musk said his interview with the governor would be live and unscripted.

"I've said publicly that my preference — and I think it would be the preference for most Americans — is willing to have someone fairly normal in office," Musk said.

The big picture: Musk has previously said he would vote for DeSantis should the governor run, though he's recently shown support for Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who formally announced his campaign for president earlier this week.

