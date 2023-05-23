DeSantis plans to announce presidential campaign on Twitter

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser on May 6 in Rothschild, Wisconsin. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign during a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk on Wednesday night, two sources confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Twitter has become the center of gravity for conservatives ever since Musk, who's increasingly become cozy with Republicans, took over the platform.

Driving the news: A source close to the governor’s campaign told Axios that there will be a “special Twitter Spaces on Wednesday, March 24 at 6:00 PM ET.”

Two others with knowledge of DeSantis' plans confirmed the announcement will be made on Twitter tomorrow.

NBC News first reported that while Musk and DeSantis will co-host the virtual audio event, the conversation will be moderated by David Sacks, a Musk confidant who supports DeSantis.

reported that while Musk and DeSantis will co-host the virtual audio event, the conversation will be moderated by David Sacks, a Musk confidant who supports DeSantis. News outlets and personalities like The Daily Wire and ex-Fox host Tucker Carlson have recently announced efforts to bring their shows to Twitter.

host Tucker Carlson have recently announced efforts to bring their shows to Twitter. In positioning himself as a free speech absolutist, Musk has been able to curry favor with many conservatives who for years have argued that Big Tech censors their views.

The big picture: DeSantis has been long expected to enter the 2024 race.

Thought bubble from Axios' Dan Primack: Political observers can differ on the DeSantis campaign strategy, but this is a surefire coup for Musk, as he tries to expand Twitter's user base.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.