DeSantis plans to announce presidential campaign on Twitter
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign during a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk on Wednesday night, two sources confirmed to Axios.
Why it matters: Twitter has become the center of gravity for conservatives ever since Musk, who's increasingly become cozy with Republicans, took over the platform.
Driving the news: A source close to the governor’s campaign told Axios that there will be a “special Twitter Spaces on Wednesday, March 24 at 6:00 PM ET.”
- Two others with knowledge of DeSantis' plans confirmed the announcement will be made on Twitter tomorrow.
- NBC News first reported that while Musk and DeSantis will co-host the virtual audio event, the conversation will be moderated by David Sacks, a Musk confidant who supports DeSantis.
- News outlets and personalities like The Daily Wire and ex-Fox host Tucker Carlson have recently announced efforts to bring their shows to Twitter.
- In positioning himself as a free speech absolutist, Musk has been able to curry favor with many conservatives who for years have argued that Big Tech censors their views.
The big picture: DeSantis has been long expected to enter the 2024 race.
Thought bubble from Axios' Dan Primack: Political observers can differ on the DeSantis campaign strategy, but this is a surefire coup for Musk, as he tries to expand Twitter's user base.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.