Gemini's tussle with Digital Currency Group over debts unpaid appear to be coming to a head.

Driving the news: The crypto exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss said that Barry Silbert's DCG did not pay roughly $630 million due last week, according to a statement published Friday on Gemini's website.

The intrigue: Gemini, along with DCG unit Genesis and two different groups of creditors involved in Genesis's bankruptcy proceeding, are considering providing "forbearance" or temporary financial relief for DCG — that is if "the parties believe it will engage in good faith negotiations on a consensual deal."

Otherwise, Gemini and Genesis will come up with a different plan for reorganization without DCG's "consensual participation," the crypto exchange said.

Context: DCG, its unit Genesis Global Capital and Gemini have been locked in contention since FTX's collapse, which caused something of a chain reaction that put retail investors in the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Earn program in the lurch.

Catch up quick: Genesis and Gemini are teaming up against DCG, with talks around a previously floated restructuring plan stalled.

Laura Shin of the Unchained podcast earlier this month said mediation was out of the question, citing sources close to the matter.

The other side: "DCG continues to be engaged with the various stakeholders in the Genesis Capital restructuring process pursuant to the 30-day mediation period entered into by all parties on May 1," a DCG spokesperson said in a statement.

DCG in its own update earlier this month said it was looking to refinance its debt and raise capital.

Quick take: The debtor of my debtor is my friend.