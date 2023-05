Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Stocks notched a new high water mark for the year on Thursday.

Why it matters: The market's pep suggests investors think progress is being made on negotiations to raise the debt ceiling.

Driving the news: The S&P 500 closed Thursday up 9.3% in 2023.

The benchmark index is up 7% over the past 12 months.

Yes, but: We're still 12.5% below the all-time high hit on Jan. 3, 2022.