CNN's Kaitlan Collins named primetime anchor after Trump town hall

Kaitlan Collins attends the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

CNN announced Wednesday that Kaitlan Collins will serve as the network's anchor of a new 9pm show.

The big picture: Collins, 31, who moderated the recent contentious town hall with former President Trump, has ascended quickly at CNN. She previously served as the network's chief White House correspondent, the youngest person to hold the role, and most recently co-hosted "CNN This Morning."

Driving the news: Collins will begin anchoring the 9pm hour in June, CNN chairman Chris Licht wrote in a memo to staff Wednesday. The new program is set to officially launch later this summer.

"She is a smart and gifted journalist who we've all seen hold lawmakers and newsmakers accountable," Licht wrote.

"Kaitlan will expose uncovered angles and challenge conventional wisdom to make sure viewers are seeing a story from every side," he added.

The 9pm hour at CNN has been largely unfilled since former anchor Chris Cuomo was fired in December 2021 after a probe into his involvement in managing his brother former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal.

Zoom out: Collins will depart from CNN This Morning, which will be led by Poppy Harlow and a rotation of CNN guest anchors, Licht wrote.

Collins started her career as a reporter at The Daily Caller, where she was promoted to serve as the White House correspondent covering the Trump administration.

