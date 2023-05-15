Why the world is watching Turkey’s elections

The Turkish presidential elections look to be headed to a runoff. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu didn’t reach the majority of votes needed for Sunday's election.

Plus, planning for the next COVID-level shock to the economy.

Guests: Axios' Dave Lawler and Felix Salmon.

Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Alexandra Botti, Fonda Mwangi and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected] You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Go Deeper:

Transcript