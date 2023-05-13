Felix Salmon on what he got wrong about the COVID economy

One of the most notable characteristics of the pandemic was that the truth became elusive and unknown — which meant that all of us were wrong even more frequently than usual.

Confession: My own biggest error was believing that economic growth wouldn't get back on track unless and until the virus was under control.

Why it matters: The epistemic Covid crisis caused millions of people to feel that their easy reliance on solid facts was being ripped out from underneath them.

It's not easy to live with that kind of radical uncertainty — and as a result, many people simply chose a set of facts, often about masks or vaccines, they were comfortable with and stuck intractably with them no matter what new evidence emerged.

Covid thereby acted as an accelerant into the post-truth era.

Flashback: In March 2020, I quoted Fed chair Jay Powell saying that "if we get the virus spread under control fairly quickly, then economic activity can resume."

I added, in my own words: "A strong economy requires confidence. None of us are as confident today as we were a month ago, and it's impossible to see that confidence returning so long as the pandemic rages."

By the numbers: At the time, the total number of U.S. Covid deaths was a terrifying 1,387, and I extrapolated that number to suggest that "hundreds of thousands of Americans are going to die of COVID-19." Readers pushed back aggressively, calling my estimate "grossly exaggerated."

Where we agreed was that such an outcome — hundreds of thousands of deaths — was one where the pandemic very much continued to rage and, therefore, one where confidence, and the economy, would not return.

Where it stands: In the end, more than 1 million Americans died of Covid, a number that continues to tick up by more than 1,000 per week. A number that was terrifying in March 2020 barely rates a mention in May 2023.

Clearly, the virus wasn’t remotely under control. And yet, the economy really did bounce back, faster than anybody thought possible, and it even managed to do so in a way that decreased inequality.

The bottom line: What I'd failed to anticipate, even as I was pitching a book titled "The Phoenix Economy," was just how quickly we could build a whole new economy that worked around the virus and could operate at even higher velocity.