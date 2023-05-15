At least 3 people killed, 2 cops injured in New Mexico shooting

Police tape blocking off an area after a shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 3. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

At least three people were killed and two law enforcement officials wounded in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, on Monday, police said.

What they're saying: The Farmington Police Department said there were "multiple civilian victims" from the shooting and at least three had died. One suspect — whose identity is currently unknown — was killed at the scene.

The department said "multiple officers" were involved in the shooting.

One wounded officer is from the Farmington Police Department and the other is from the New Mexico State Police.

Both were in stable condition at the San Juan Regional Medical Center, Farmington Police said in a statement.

The big picture: Farmington Police Department, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Mexico State Police were on-scene investigating, police said, as is the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Farmington is a town of around 46,000 people in northwest New Mexico.

New Mexico's congressional delegation said it was "devastated" by the shooting in a statement on Monday.

"As we await further updates, we are grateful to our state and local law enforcement officers who responded to the scene, and to our health care providers who are caring for those injured," the delegation said.

"Our hearts are with the families of the deceased and those injured."

The U.S. has seen more mass killings so far this year than any other since 2006, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for new details.